Why I Love Farmville – Caryn Kayton
of Caryn’s Bridals right on North Main Street in downtown Farmville
HOW LONG HAVE YOU BEEN IN FARMVILLE, AND WHAT IS THE FIRST THING YOU REMEMBER NOTICING ABOUT THE AREA?
A: I came to Farmville in 1975 as the last class of all girls at Longwood College, now Long- wood University. The friendliness of all the merchants is what I remember noticing, and, also, the size of the phonebook! I have always been a lover of Main Street and knew every store and its entire inventory. What I found
to be most interesting was that the town shut down on Wednesday afternoon to play golf and, also, that WFLO was aired in every store. I was so naive, I was sure it was a requirement for business.
WHAT IS YOUR FAVORITE FARMVILLE MEMORY?
A: After graduating from Longwood and be- fore opening my store, I was able to get a taste for business in Farmville by participating in the Heart of Virginia Festival. I had the best time and such a successful show, and I was hooked.
WHAT WOULD YOU MISS THE MOST?
A: I would miss knowing so many people and the connections.
HOW WOULD YOU LIKE TO SEE FARMVILLE GROW OR CHANGE IN THE FUTURE?
A: I have been an active member of every downtown initiative for almost 40 years, and my dream has been to see our Main Street alive every day of the week — the stores full and the merchants thriving with well-trained, helpful and happy staff.
IF YOU HAD TO TAKE A PICTURE TO REPRESENT FARMVILLE TO THOSE OUTSIDE OUR AREA, WHAT WOULD THAT PICTURE BE?
A: To me, the most representable picture of Farmville would be taken at the intersection of Third Street and North Main Street, looking north.
WHAT IS YOUR FAVORITE PART ABOUT LIVING IN THE FARMVILLE AREA?
A: I feel safe, and it was an easy place to raise my children. The people connections in the Farmville area make doing business in a small town not only possible, but enjoyable.
