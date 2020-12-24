Thornton recognized by foundation

The National Football Foundation (NFF) & College Hall of Fame recently announced the names of the 12 Faculty Athletics Representatives who will be honored as part of the 2020 NFF Faculty Salutes Presented by Fidelity Investments, honoring the significant contributions of faculty athletics representatives across the nation.

Hampden-Sydney College Elliott Professor of Economics and Business and Faculty Athletics Representative Dr. Saranna Thornton, is among the 12 being honored by the NFF.

As part of the initiative, each school with an NFF National Scholar-Athlete receives recognition for their faculty athletics representative and a $5,000 donation per school (a total of $60,000 this year) from Fidelity to support the academic support services for student-athletes at the schools.

“Honoring the faculty athletics representatives from the schools with NFF National Scholar-Athletes sends a powerful message,” NFF Chairman Archie Manning said. “There is no group more committed to the well-being of our student-athletes, and the NFF National Scholar-Athlete success stories provide a natural vehicle for emphasizing the important contributions of the faculty athletics representatives across the country.”