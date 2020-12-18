Third victim of weekend crash dies

A third victim has died as a result of injuries sustained in a car accident Saturday, Dec. 12, on Scottsville Road that claimed the lives of two Buckingham residents.

According to a release from the Albemarle County Police Department, at approximately 6:02 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, officers responded to a two-vehicle crash on Scottsville Road at the Red Hill Road intersection.

After arriving on scene, first responders discovered a vehicle driven by 35-year-old Sandra Bartola Figueroa Guillen, of Buckingham, had taken a right-hand turn to go southbound on Scottsville Road and entered the northbound traffic lane. The vehicle was struck head on by another car traveling in the northbound lane.

Guillen and a juvenile passenger were both found deceased at the scene. A second juvenile passenger was transported to UVA Hospital in stable condition.

Unfortunately, an update provided Wednesday, Dec. 16, said the juvenile had later succumbed to their injuries.

No injuries were reported from the second vehicle.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Albemarle County Police Department’s Fatal Crash Reconstruction Team.