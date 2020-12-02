State park hosts Christmas event

Sailor’s Creek Battlefield Historical State Park will host its annual Christmas program Saturday, Dec. 12, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Hillsman House and Visitor Center.

The historic Hillsman House will offer a genuine 19th century holiday backdrop for family Christmas photos.

Take your own pictures or have a staff member take pictures for you.

Four-legged family members are also welcome, but must be kept on a leash no longer than 6 feet and under control at all times. We will be making Christmas cards at the visitor center where you are welcome to write one for local veterans and/or your family and friends. Unfortunately, St. Nicholas will not be here this year due to COVID-19.

This event is free to the public. For additional information, call the park at 804-561-7510 or email sailorscreek@dcr.virginia.gov.

In the event of severe weather, the event may be canceled.

Face coverings are required in all park facilities and where social distancing is not possible. Anyone who is sick or has symptoms consistent with COVID-19 should stay home.