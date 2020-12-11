Prince Edward County property transfers

Following are the property transfers recorded in the Prince Edward County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office for the month of April. The listing includes the grantor, the grantee, location of property and amount of consideration.

• Campbell Creek Estates, LLC to CMH Homes, Inc., Lot 2, Brittany Heights, 2.35 AC, Hampden District. $19,500.

• Joseph Lyle Woodley to Timothy Earl Cook, II, Lot, Town of Farmville. $70,000.

• Fannie Mae to Thomas Huggard, Lot, Town of Farmville. $195,900.

• Spear Mountain Investments, Inc. to Brother’s Rental Property, 7.21 AC, Buffalo District. $30,000.

• Tomahawk Properties, LLC to Southern Virginia Homes, LLC, Lot, Buffalo District. $49,000.

• James P. Todd to Southern Virginia Homes, LLC, Lot, Town of Farmville. $47,500.

• Rachel M. Baker to Boyce Ivan Goode. Deed Gift.

• Rock River, Inc to Chase E. Thompson, Lot, Town of Farmville. $264,900.

• G & D Investments, LLC to Cocheyse Gilliam, Lot, Town of Farmville. $170,000.

• Nathan W. Walker, III to Andrew P. Campbell, 16.384 AC, Hampden District. $30,000.

• Mark Allan French to Most Reverend Barry C. Knestout, .474 AC, Buffalo District. $69,253.

• Myrtle R. Scott to Herbert Johnson, Jr. Deed Gift.

• William Bush to Barbara Burke. Deed Gift

• Michael Yoder to Yvette Faulkner, .767 AC, Town of Farmville. $180,000.

• Gary D. Owen to Terry Lance Morgan, Lots, Farmville District. $199,900.

• Michael Manzella to Manuel Depica Moreira, Lot, Leigh District. $300,000.

• FKA Lillian B. Dungee Abbitt to Lillian D. Abbitt. Deed Gift.

• Brent W. Amoroso to Johnna Michelle Keyser. Lot, Leigh District. $139,400.

• CMH Homes, Inc, A TN Corporation to Stephen Adam Griffin, 4 AC, Hampden District. $15,000.

• Sheila Roper; TR to Sharon K. Bryant. Deed Gift.

• Keith L. Overstreet to Hope E. Dowler, Lot, Prospect District. $119,000.

• Harry P. Marshall, Sr. Revocable to Frances M. Moyer, Lots 1 & 2, Farmville Magisterial District. $128,500.

• Jacquelyn Norman Glascock to Joyce P. Eggleston, .292 AC, Town of Farmville. $170,000.

• Charles R. Stone Revocable Trust to The Liberty University, Inc, Lots 1-26, .00

• Jeannette R. Balch to Gregory S. Cunningham, Lot, Town of Farmville. $215,000.

• Rachel Runion to Ward B. Runion, 4.2 AC, Prospect District. $80,000.

• Evan G. Owen to James Lee Hicks, 2 AC, Prospect District. $160,000.

• Briana L. Deane to Kevin Daniel Stapleton, 3.12 AC, $219,000.

• Stephen R. Fore to Jasen E. Fore. Deed Gift.

• Cheryl A. Penick to 200 North, LLC, Lot, $100,000.

• Caroline W. Felker to David H. Felker, 1.85 AC, Buffalo District. .00

• Brian T. Atkins to Donald Lee Harding, 2 AC, Hampden District. $13,800.

• J Marvin Fisher to Joel A. Fisher, 60.28 AC, Prospect District. $265,000.

• Don Steven Wilson to Don S. Wilson; TR, 20 AC, Lockett District. .00

• Ruby F. Amos to Matthew R. Amos. Deed Gift.

• Scott M. Harwood to Scott M. Harwood. Deed Gift.

• Patricia Whirley Wright to Charles Redcloud, 1.52 AC, Prospect District. $16,500.

• Tedra Leigh Thompson to Dennis R. Burley, 1.321 AC, Prospect District. $50,000.

• Walter C. McDermott, III to President and Trustees of Hampden, 1.36 AC, Hampden District. $275,000.

• Yvonne Wynola Langhorne to Lewis R. Jones, Lot, Town of Farmville. .00

• Shirley N. Fowlkes Family, LLC to Alexandria Davis, 6.017 AC, Leigh District. $15,312.50

• Philander Kelsey to Derek W. Simpson. $80,000.

• Asta, LLC to Gingersnap Ventures, LLC, Lot, Town of Farmville. $352,500.

• Wendell Leron Platts to Raymond A. Ingram, Lots, Prospect District. $6,000.

• George R. Hall to Joseph David Fetty, 3.013 AC, $156,500.

• Melanie G. Hall to Melanie G. Hall. Deed Gift.

• Joyce Paige Eggleston to Oak Road Properties, LLC, 1 AC, Hampden District. $10,000.

• Joyce Paige Eggleston to Oak Road Properties, LLC, .60 AC, Prospect District. $20,000.

• John T. McHenry; TR to Jean Marie Lockwood, Lots, Farmville District. .00

• Jean Marie Lockwood to Jean Marie Lockwood; TR. Deed Gift.

