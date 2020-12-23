Pamela Palmore, 68 of Buckingham, departed from this life on Sunday, Dec.20. Pamela Sprouse “Pam from Buckingham” Palmore, was born Sept. 26, 1952 to Wallace and Hazel Sprouse of Dillwyn. She is survived by her two daughters Christy Palmore Davis and husband Sam of Buckingham and Sandy Palmore Martin of Buckingham; seven grandchildren Seth, Clayton, Amearah, Hannah, Skylar, Tanner Davis, and Cole Lefferts. Pam was formally employed at Project:HOMES in Richmond, where she served as Project Manager and at the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development. She was well respected by her colleagues and she was extremely passionate about the mission and the work that she did. She cared deeply about each client and she served the Commonwealth and the housing world for decades. Pam’s lifelong dedication to public service will continue to be admired by many. She was extremely knowledgeable in her field and worked hard on each and every project as if it were for her own family. She cared for each and every person she worked with and treated them like family. Pam built and fostered relationships that lasted long beyond the job. Pam never met a stranger. She had a joy for life that was contagious to everyone around her. She always wore a smile on her face. She was jolly nearly all of the time. Pam was always there any time a friend called on her. Whenever her friends and family had a problem and confided in her, she kept it close, owned it, and would see it through to the end no matter how bad things got. She was selfless and always thinking about others. She was good at finding solutions and navigating any situation thrown her way. She always knew the right thing to say. Her words were warm and comforting in those times when many wouldn’t know what to say. Pam also had a strong moral compass and always expected the truth from others, as she would always provide the truth to everyone around her. Pam was also known as the life of the party. She always believed in working hard and playing hard. If you knew her, you knew she would say: “Party over here, Party over there!” and “I’m Pam from Buckingham, eat potted ham and don’t give a ____.” She had so many sayings. All who loved her can recall their favorite Pam phrase(s). Another phrase that everyone frequently heard from Pam was “bless their/your heart.” She had a heart of gold and would do anything for anyone. She faced many health battles—especially over the last several years. She struggled greatly and complained little. She never let anything get her down and her strength, resilience and tenacity were unmatched. She has been a tremendous inspiration to so many. Pam demonstrated such a fighting spirit and a simple joy of life. Everyone who knew her knew that she enjoyed life to the fullest and lived in the moment, riding high with the top down. Her favorite place was the lake. There was nothing she loved more than her family and spending time with her friends. Being a grandma was her absolute favorite thing in the world and she was blessed to be able to live with her grandson Cole whom she adored. Pam was a best friend to all who met her. She could lift your spirit and light up a room with that kind, amazing smile of hers and she always found the light in everything and everyone. So in typical Pam fashion, remember the good times, the laughs, the countless memories, and party like no one’s looking. She was truly one of a kind and as all who knew her would say, “There’s no one like her.” If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to: Central Virginia Christian School, 164 Industrial Park Road, Dillwyn, VA 23936 or in honor of Pam from Buckingham. Viewing will be held Saturday, Dec. 26 at Dunkum Funeral Home in Dillwyn 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Service will be held Sunday, Dec. 27 at 2 p.m. at Central Virginia Christian School (outside for a COVID safe environment), 164 Industrial Park Road, Dillwyn, VA 23936. Interment will follow at Bethlehem Baptist Church at 3008 Troublesome Creek Road, Dillwyn, VA 23936. Those wishing to provide well wishes to the family and provide great memories and pictures please send to 339 Fanny White Road, Buckingham VA 23921 or christypalmoredavis@gmail.com or sandypmartin@gmail.com.