December 5, 2020

New administrator receives keys to county

By Staff Report

Published 6:00 am Saturday, December 5, 2020

Prince Edward County Board of Supervisors Chair Jerry Townsend, right, shakes hands with new County Administrator Doug Stanley during a recent reception in which Townsend presented Stanley with the keys to the county. Stanley’s first day as county administrator was Nov. 16. He succeeds Wade Bartlett, who served in the role from 2007-20. (Send “Way to Go!” photos with a description and names to WayToGo@FarmvilleHerald.com.)

