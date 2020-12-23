Karl Lee Dickerson, 80, of Dillwyn, surrounded by family, passed peacefully at home on December 21, 2020. He was born Sept. 22, 1940, a son of the late Howard Jennings and Hazel Mawyer Dickerson. He is survived by his beloved of 56 years, Patricia Woody Dickerson. Karl never met a stranger, whether you met him through his business, K. L. Dickerson Repair Service, just happened to chat with him in one of the local stores, caught him while he visited with the nursing home residents or was greeted by him at First Baptist Church, Dillwyn, once you met Karl he was your friend for life. Karl is survived by his wife, Pat; daughter, Lori D. Kelly and husband, Scott; sister, Dale D. Wilkerson; three grandchildren, Ashley Burnley and husband, Ricky Jr., Brandon Kelly and wife, Leslie and Hunter Kelly and friend, Rebecca; five great, grandchildren, Logan, Callie and Christian Burnley and Anna Grace and Audrey Kelly; three nephews, Michael, Calvin and Herman Wilkerson and many friends who he loved like family. He was preceded in death by nephew, Howard Wilkerson. Graveside service will be held on Dec. 28 at 1 p.m. in the Monticello Memory Gardens. Viewing will be held on Sunday from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the Dunkum Funeral Home, Dillwyn