It is with heavy heart to announce the passing of James Otis Mawyer, 74 of Farmville, on Dec. 21. He was born in Amherst on Jan. 27, 1946, son of the late Otis and Eler Mawyer and was a graduate of Amherst Co High School. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother Roy Mawyer and sisters Cathleen Floyd and Lucinda Turner. He is survived by his wife Debbie of 41 years, daughter, Jessica and sons Brandon (Amber) and Jason (Erika). He was a proud and loving grandfather of 7; Maddie, Grace, Alyvia, Mallory, Ty, Karson and Kennedi. James also leaves behind 3 beloved sisters Katy Cheatam, Janis Cage, Rachel Brooks and their families. James served his country during the Vietnam War with the U.S. Navy for 4 years and was a loyal patriot. He was a dedicated worker. He worked for Pepsi Cola for more than 20 years. He recently retired from Green Front Furniture after 20 years of service. He had a quick-witted sense of humor and knew no stranger. He had a tough but gentle heart and we will miss him every day. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 2 at 2 p.m. in the Mt Pleasant United Methodist Church Cemetery, 650 Thrashers Creek Rd, Amherst, VA 24521. A visitation will be open from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. at Puckett Funeral Home on December 31 with no family. Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family. www.puckettfh.com.