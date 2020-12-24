Hotline for Spanish speakers established

Latinos in the Virginia Empowerment Center have announced the launch of a 24/7 Hotline in Spanish for victims of violence and injustice Monday, Jan. 4.

The hotline, managed by bilingual and bicultural and trained advocates, will serve victims of violence who need help in Spanish, no matter where in Virginia they live. Through this initiative, Latinos in Virginia Empowerment Center strives to ensure that victims of violence who speak Spanish and seek emergency services do not hear the phrase, “I’m sorry, I don’t speak Spanish” often or have to wait days for someone who speaks Spanish to return their call. In this way, the organization seeks equity for limited English proficient victims of violence by delivering them the services and support they need to be able to realize the same treatment and results, or comparable treatment and results, that English speaking victims are able to receive.

While many similar projects exist in other parts of the country and have for many years, the Latinos in Virginia 24/7 Hotline in Spanish is the first and only one of its kind for victims in Virginia that can guarantee services are always provided in Spanish by bilingual, bicultural, and trained advocates. Beginning Monday, Jan. 4, those affected by violence that need services in Spanish may call (888) 969-1825, 24 hours a day, from any part of Virginia. All of Latinos in Virginia Empowerment Center’s services are free and confidential.