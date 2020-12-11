Fuqua students give back

Fuqua School students in Pre-K through 12th grade worked to collect toys for local children through the annual Prince Edward County’s Christmas Mother toy drive. Toys for a variety of ages — from blocks and Playdoh to Barbies and board games — overflowed the Fuqua School Upper School Office, The Nest and the Lower and Middle School Commons. This year’s Christmas Mother, Joy Stump, stopped by Fuqua School to collect the donations. Pictured are (from left to right: First row: Tess Showalter, Kinsley Showalter, Brynn Atkinson and Rudee Atkinson. Back

Row: Joy Stump, Prince

Edward County’s Christmas

Mother; Jennings Custis, head

of Fuqua Upper School and

Dara Tucker, head of Fuqua

Lower and Middle Schools.

Committee

to meet virtually this Sunday

TRENTS MILL

] NEWS [

ANNIE MAY MILES