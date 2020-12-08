Florence Marie Bowman Miles passed away the morning of Dec. 3 at 85 years of age. Florence was the youngest child of Harvey and Louisa Bowman, born Jul. 12, 1935. She is also the widow of the late Tommie Miles. Florence “Shotsie” was retired from the Amelia Dress Factory and The Woodland. She loved to quilt, sing in the choir at Pisgah Baptist Church and travel with the love of her life, Tommie. In addition to her parents and husband Tommie; Florence is predeceased by 6 brothers: Walter, Ralph, Corbett, Acie, Columbus and Riley Sr.; 4 sisters: Lillian Duncan, Jocie Berry, Della Murray and Lucy Thompson. She is survived by a sister-in-law Blondell M. Bowman, brother-in-law Sammy Thompson, nieces Donna B. Nunnally and Dianne B. Daniel (Dennis), and nephews Danny L. Bowman (Amy) and Riley (David) Bowman, Jr. (Tyra), as well as great nieces, a great nephew, a great-great niece, and her caregiver for the last 3 years Gwen Bibb. Graveside services were at Trinity Memorial Gardens in Rice on Monday, Dec. 7 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Southside SPCA P.O. Box 66 Meherrin, VA 23954. Shorter Funeral Home is serving the family.