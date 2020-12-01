Evelyn McCall Cannon, 96 of Bristol, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 26 at Bristol Regional Medical Center. She was the daughter of the late James Nathaniel and Merrie Virginia Word Carter. She was also preceded in death by her first husband, Dr. Fred Carlton McCall and second husband, Albert Cannon. She was a member of State Street United Methodist Church. She truly lived a full and active life that included cooking, traveling and entertaining. She was a member of various clubs such as Blue Stocking Club, Garden Club, Hobby Club and Border Guild/Junior League of Bristol. She wanted to be remembered as a person “who lived”. Evelyn was a gracious, kind and loving individual. She will be greatly missed by Bristol. Survivors include her daughters, Lynn McCall Broyles and husband, Richard and Patsy Ann McCall; her son, James Carlton McCall; brother, Robert Walker Carter and wife, Betty Jo and several nieces and nephews. A private family graveside service will be held in Glenwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to State Street United Methodist Church, 300 W. Valley Dr., Bristol, VA 24201. Condolences and memories may be left for the family at akardfuneralhome.com Akard Funeral Home, (423) 989-4800 is serving the Cannon family.