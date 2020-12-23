CuCPS employee receives tech award

Jeff Dingeldein, network administrator and instructional technology resource specialist for Cumberland County Public Schools (CuCPS), recently received the Technology Leadership Award given by the Southside Virginia Regional Technology Consortium (SVRTC).

This award is presented each year to one individual in the SVRTC district, which is composed of 26 public school divisions in the southside Virginia area. The award recognizes an administrator, educator,or community member who advances technology in the educational setting.

Normally, the award is presented at an awards banquet held in April. However, this year the COVID-19 pandemic prevented an in-person meeting. Therefore, the SVRTC decided to host a virtual award presentation.

Administrators at CuCPS held a surprise reception for Dingeldein, who did not know he was receiving the award until the public announcement. Liz Jamerson, assistant superintendent of CuCPS and co-chairperson of the SVRTC, described Dingeldein as dedicated, knowledgeable, user-friendly, tech-savvy and hard working. She noted that he truly personifies the mission of the SVRTC, which is “to assist members with coordinating the acquisition and effective integration of viable, up-to-date and emerging technologies and valuable training for K-12 students and staff and other citizens in our communities to enhance learning at all levels and encourage economic development in Southside Virginia.”