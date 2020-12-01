Cartersville teen dies in crash
A Cartersville teen was killed in a single-vehicle crash Monday, Nov. 30.
Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Route 45 (Cartersville Road) just one mile north of Route 626 (Meador Road) at approximately 3:37 p.m. Monday, Nov. 30.
A 1998 Ford Explorer driven by Malachi D. Mclean, 18, of Cartersville, was traveling south on Route 45 when it ran off the left side of the road and struck a tree, according to Shelby Crouch of the VSP.
Mclean died at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt.
Officials say speed was a factor in the crash. The incident remains under investigation.
