Buckingham County High School roof needs repairing

The Buckingham Board of Supervisors is recommending Buckingham County High School seek bids to repair a section of the school roof and to also repair or replace the metal roof above the school library.

At their Monday, Dec. 14, board meeting, supervisors considered a request from the Buckingham School Board to bid out two roof repairs for the high school.

At the meeting, County Administrator Rebecca Carter informed supervisors the school board had obtained quotes from two vendors regarding roof repairs at the high school. The metal roof of the high school above the library was quoted at $110,000, and a flat portion of the roof of a second high school building was quoted at $60,000.

Carter said the high school seemed to be having issues with leaks and other problems associated with an aging roof.

Although the quotes were just for repairs to the two roofs, supervisors discussed during the meeting whether it would be a better investment to consider seeking quotes to replace the roofs, particularly the metal roof above the library.

As it seemed too expensive to consider replacing the flat roof, the supervisors recommended to School Superintendent Dr. Daisy Hicks that the school seek an estimate for the replacement of the library roof, and dependent on the estimate, seek bids to repair/replace the metal roof and repair the flat one.

Carter added Wednesday, Dec. 16, that the funding for the roof repairs or replacements would come from money the school has left over from the previous year.