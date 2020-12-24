COVID-19 may have prevented the Farmville Area Chamber of Commerce from holding its Holiday House Tour this year, but the event the chamber held in its place proved to be one that drew strong participation and was significantly interactive in a pandemic-friendly way.

The new event was the 2020 Battle of the Bulbs, which featured Farmville residents competing with one another through the decoration of their homes and businesses with lights and displays.

Participating homes and businesses registered with the chamber for a small entry fee. Lights and displays had to be up and ready to view by Dec. 1.

The chamber created a map of participants and shared it with the community, allowing community members to tour the participating locations and vote for their favorites between Dec. 1 and Dec. 12.

Prizes were awarded for winners in the registration categories of Business, Residential Classy and Residential Tacky.

Chamber Executive Director Anne Tyler Paulek announced the winners Dec. 14, noting more than 30 homes and businesses registered for the competition.

“We are so grateful for your entries and for your votes,” she said in a live Dec. 14 Facebook video. “I believe we had over 1,400 people vote.”

She said Appomattox River Company, at 614 N. Main St., won the Business category. The Leadbetters, at 1200 Fourth Ave. Extension, won the Residential Classy category, and the Postans, at 309 Georgia St., won the Residential Tacky category.

Paulek had poinsettias from B&M Greenhouse and ribbons from Rochette’s Florist to present to the winners.

“This event was so much fun, and we are looking forward to donating all the proceeds to FACES Food Pantry,” Paulek said.