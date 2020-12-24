Alternate ways to donate to Special Olympics Area 12

COVID-19 has led to the cancellation of Bob Barnhill’s annual Special Olympics Area 12 fundraiser, February’s Polar Plunge, but there are still ways people in the area can donate to the organization.

Area 12 is composed of Buckingham County, Cumberland County, the Town of Farmville and the rest of Prince Edward County.

Barnhill noted the public can make a tax-deductible donation by going to www.PolarPlunge.com, clicking on “Donate” and then on the “Donate Now” button that appears. On the next screen, a field exists that states, “Start typing to search fundraisers and teams.” Type “Team Barnhill for Area 12” into that field and click on what comes up to credit a donation to the team.

The other option for donating is via a check by mail. Checks should be made payable to Special Olympics Area 12. They can be mailed to James Ferrell, treasurer, 2330 Cumberland Road, Farmville, VA 23901.

For more information, contact Barnhill at bob6173@aol.com or leave a message at (804) 513-7928.