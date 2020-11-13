Wood appointed clerk of council

The Farmville Town Council has appointed Steven B. Wood as the clerk of council. During the work session meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 4, Town Council unanimously approved an employment agreement with Wood.

“Town Council is pleased that Mr. Wood has agreed to serve as the clerk of council. His local government experience, ability to communicate effectively and strong technical skills as well as his commitment to professional development make him an excellent fit for the role,” Mayor David Whitus said. “Town Council is confident in his ability to support council and the Farmville community.”

Sherry Scoggins had been appointed as clerk of council in August and, unfortunately, resigned prior to beginning work. The town re-posted the position and renewed the search for the position. Council’s Personnel Committee, chaired by Vice-Mayor Chuckie Reid, received and reviewed more than 30 applications. Wood rose to the top of the applicant pool through two rounds of interviews.

Wood graduated from Rustburg High School and earned his associate degree from Central Virginia Community College.

“ I am excited to become a part of the Farmville team and look forward to serving the Farmville Town Council and citizens,” Wood said. “I also look forward to working alongside the town staff. I appreciate the confidence Town Council has shown in me and the opportunity to begin my duties is both exciting and humbling.”

Wood will assume his responsibilities Monday, Nov. 16.