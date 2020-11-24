Wear a mask to protect our health care workers

To The Editor:

The fate of our health care workers is in your hands.

Those of you who choose not to follow the CDC guidelines, specifically you who choose not to wear a mask are jeopardizing our first responders and health care workers in Prince Edward County and around the country.

When you wind up at the hospital ER and are diagnosed with COVID-19 no one asks if you have worn a mask or not. They just do what they have been trained to do as professionals.

They’ve entered this field of health care because they care about people and their well-being and believe that they can make a difference. Don’t you think for their sake we should not put them in further peril just because we want to make a political statement, or as some people say, “This virus is a hoax?”

If you’ve been reading the newspapers recently I’m sure you are aware that this coronavirus is spreading around this country like a wild fire. More and more of our first responders and health care workers are succumbing to the virus and dying.

We don’t have enough health care workers in this country as it is, so why in the world would we want to put their lives in jeopardy?

So wear the mask and save a nurse or nurse’s aide or a doctor or police officer or EMT staff or housekeepers at the hospital.

All of these people that are there to help you and protect you from getting this deadly virus. They’re putting their lives on the line every day for you, so let’s make a small sacrifice to protect them from this virus. Wear a mask.

Jim Fauci

Farmville