VCU’s Tree of Love celebration kicks off

The VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital Auxiliary is expanding the recognition opportunities for its annual “Tree Of Love” celebration to include accepting donations for a fund to benefit the Hundley Center to enhance the lives of the residents during this unprecedented time of isolation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Auxiliary will still be honoring and remembering special people or loved ones and saluting active, inactive or deceased members of the military with this year’s “Tree Of Love.” All names sent in will be listed beside the “Tree of Love” Christmas tree in the main lobby of the hospital throughout the holiday season.

People may donate to either the Tree Of Love Elizabeth T. Moseley Scholarship Fund as in previous years; to the Enhancing the lives of Hundley Center residents Fund to help purchase equipment or supplies to benefit the residents at the Hundley Center; or to both funds. The funds donated to the Tree of Love Elizabeth T. Moseley Scholarship program provide scholarships for VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital employees who want to further their education.

Donations may be mailed to: CMH Auxiliary, P.O. Box 90, South Hill, VA 23970. Please make checks payable to: VCU Health CMH Auxiliary. Please be sure to include the bottom half of this form with your donation. If you wish to make your donation online, please visit VCU-CMH.org and click DONATE.

Please include any names of those you wish to honor or remember with your check.