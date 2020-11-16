Shirley Mayton Duarte, 86 of Crewe, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, Nov. 12. She joined her husband, Joseph Duarte, Jr. and her son, Joseph Duarte, III. Shirley is survived by a daughter, Theresa Simpson (Tim); daughter-in-law, Joy Duarte; three grandsons, Chad Duarte (Cassie), Justin Duarte and Darren Simpson (Kim); six great grandchildren, Lexis, Michael, Kayleigh, Caroline, Kennedy and Asa; and two sisters, Sylvia Abernathy and Estelle Phillips. She also leaves behind her special friends, Ella Howell, Laura Paulette, Cordelia Higgins, Dot Rice, Mary Rothgeb, George and Rose Franklin, her preacher, Walter Daniel and the church family of Belfast Baptist Church in Crewe. The family wishes special thank you to “The Front Porch” caregivers, Pam Jones and Nikkie Jackson. She will lie-in-state for viewing on Monday, Nov. 16, until 5 p.m. at the Joseph McMillian Funeral Home, 1826 Cox Road, Blackstone, VA 23824. Graveside funeral services were held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 17 in Crewe Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Belfast Baptist Church, 2169 Bible Road, Crewe, VA 23930. www.mcmillianfuneralhome.com