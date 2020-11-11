McCrea retains school board seat

Write-in candidate Leigh McCrea has retained her spot in the District Four School Board seat for Cumberland County.

McCrea was appointed to the board in July of this year after former board member Wendy Tillet resigned from her seat in order to accept the position of Cumberland Elementary School assistant principal.

Unable to obtain the 125 signatures needed to get on the ballot, McCrea led a write-in campaign and received 51 of the 106 votes cast.

School Superintendent Dr. Chip Jones offered his congratulations to McCrea after the election. “We are very happy to have Ms. McCrea remain as a board member,” he said Friday, Nov. 6.