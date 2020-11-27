LETTER — Are property rights greater than human rights?

To The Editor:

I have been attending Buckingham governmental meetings regarding exploratory drilling and mining.

The issue of property rights have come up not only in relation to this issue, but past issues. My question is are property rights greater than human rights?

When a property owner wishes to do some activity which may pollute the air or water in the area which in my opinion belongs to everyone, who has the greater right?

I have often seen where our local governing boards have chosen property rights.

Gold mining is an activity which is very polluting and would affect not only residents close to any mining, but have very far consequences.

But we all know money speaks louder than words.

God Bless America.

Marie Flowers

Buckingham County