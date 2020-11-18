Letter – Follow the real news

To The Editor:

Regarding, “We can’t trust mail-in voting,” I wish to point out to Mr. Everhart that the president’s own Homeland Security (Department) made the statement that the 2020 election was the most secure ever, and also that Trump’s corruption charges have been thrown out of court, many lawyers have been laughed at by judges, and told to go back to law school.

Mr. Everhart might wish to follow real news and not subscribe to conspiracy theories.

John Sykes

Buckingham