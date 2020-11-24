Ferrell wins safety award

Danielle Ferrell of J.R. Tharpe Trucking Co. in Rice was recently named the Safety Professional of the Year by the Virginia Trucking Association.

The presentation was made Wednesday, Nov. 18, during a virtual presentation of the 2020 Virginia Fleet Safety Awards, Safety Professional of the Year, Grand Trophy 2020 and the Virginia Driver of the Year.

The Safety Professional of the Year Award is presented to a person responsible for directing or supervising safety activities of a truck fleet and represents the top achievement for those responsible for safety in Virginia’s trucking industry.