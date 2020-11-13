Falcons sports return Dec. 1 in new conference

Fuqua School has become a member of the Virginia Colonial Conference (VCC), and the Falcons varsity boys and girls basketball teams will open their seasons Tuesday, Dec. 1, at home against VCC conference mate Isle of Wight Academy.

Across all seasons, boys and girls Fuqua teams in all sports are now members of the VCC.

By joining, they become conference mates with Amelia Academy, Banner Christian School, Blessed Sacrament Huguenot School, Brunswick Academy, Isle of Wight, Kenston Forest School, Richmond Christian School, Southampton Academy and Tidewater Academy.

“It’s been a long time in the making,” Fuqua Athletics Director Mike Edwards said of joining the VCC. “I’m very happy to have our athletic teams be able to compete with like-minded schools that are like ours and our kids will be able to compete against kids of the same caliber.”

He said he has been working on this move for Fuqua athletics since he arrived at the school as its athletics director (AD) in 2018, and he said the previous AD, Charles Thomas, had also been working on it.

With his arrival this summer, new Fuqua Head of School Chance Reynolds quickly joined the effort to help make Fuqua’s membership in the VCC a reality.

“The wonderful thing about just playing within the conference — then all the schools are following the same guidelines for safety,” Reynolds said. “So, that was something that Coach Edwards and I were really working hard on over the past couple months because we wanted to be able to offer that opportunity to our student-athletes.”

In the course of taking precautions to protect students and staff from the novel coronavirus, Reynolds said Fuqua’s philosophy right now with regard to everything is to take baby steps forward rather than sudden strides.

“I think that that’s always wise, because we’re going to limit the schedule to conference opponents for now just because that allows us to take baby steps with safety and, again, provides those opportunities for our student-athletes,” he said.

Edwards said Fuqua’s varsity boys and girls basketball regular seasons will consist of nine games.

“We’ll play everyone in the conference once,” he said, with five games at home and four away.

For now, no fans will be allowed to attend the games.

“That’s something we can always reevaluate later based on how things go and the safety measures that are in place and how effective they are,” Reynolds said.

There is at least the possibility of a VCC tournament before the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association (VISAA) state tournament.

“As of right now, we’re just looking at getting the games completed, but we have a week at the end of the season where we could have makeup games, but if no makeup games take place, we might have a conference tournament then, but it’s just up in the air right now,” Edwards said.

He noted the VISAA state tourney is presently set for Feb. 23-27, and it will be by invitation only due to the number of conferences that will be playing a condensed schedule right now.

Returning as Fuqua’s varsity boys basketball head coach, Edwards said his team’s first practice was held Monday, Nov. 9.

On Dec. 1, the Lady Falcons will host Isle of Wight at 5 p.m., and the Falcons will play right after at 6:30 p.m.