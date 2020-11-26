Civil War program planned at Sailors Creek

Kevin Shroyer, president of the Lynchburg Civil War Round Table, will discuss a native-born Virginian who fought for the Union army and rose to the rank of general during the American Civil War Sunday, Nov. 29, at 1 p.m. at Sailors Creek State Park.

It’s easy to assume that because Virginia seceded from the Union to join the Confederate states, all of its fighting age citizens took up arms to march against the federal armies. But, this wasn’t always the case. Several Virginians, many with distinguished careers filled with heroic deeds, decided to remain loyal to the United States and fight for the Union during the Civil War.

This program is family friendly and free to the public. For additional information, call the park at (804) 561-7510.

Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, the program is limited to a maximum of 20 attendees. Social distancing of six feet separation will be maintained, and face coverings are required.