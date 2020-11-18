Car crashes into tree
A vehicle collided with a tree early Saturday afternoon, Nov. 14, at the intersection of Green Bay Road and Gallion Forest Road in Prince Edward County. The crash involved one individual who suffered no injuries. Agencies responding to the scene included Meherrin Volunteer Fire and Rescue, Prince Edward County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police.
