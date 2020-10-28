Thanksgiving meals available for 800 people

A full Thanksgiving meal will be delivered to homes within a 30-mile radius of Farmville as part of this year’s Feeding Farmville 2020. There will be 800 meals available. Those who desire a free meal will need to register.

The Feeding Farmville initiative is still looking for more than 200 volunteers to help with the preparation, packaging and delivering food.

The deadline to register to receive a meal is Friday, November 20, or when the quota is full. Call early as the number of meals is limited. To receive a meal call (434) 392-1875 and be prepared to provide a name, telephone number, address and number of meals requested. A volunteer will call to verify the information prior to delivery.

Volunteers are also needed to help prepare the food on Wednesday and Thursday morning and drivers are needed to deliver meals on Thursday morning. The group will be following social distancing guidelines and masks are required of all volunteers. To volunteer, call (434) 392-1875.

For information about donations of canned goods or money, check the Feeding Farmville Facebook page for updates.