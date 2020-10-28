The Longwood University String Ensemble held a surprise concert in front of the caboose in downtown Farmville Saturday, Oct. 24. The ensemble, featuring violinists, violists, cellists and double bassists, is comprised of university music majors and minors, non-majors and community members. The opportunity served as a fun and safe way to perform for the public. Pictured during the concert are ensemble members Sabrina Brown, Rebecca Mills, Anna Chapelle, David Cassidy, Caitlyn Morley, Kyra Valovick, Kristi Burton, Jared Mitchel, Assistant Professor of Strings Lauretta Werner, Charles Clemente, Zayna Brown, Tula Jones and Ian Wray.