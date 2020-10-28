Stanley will be great for Prince Edward

To The Editor:

I understand you have hired Doug Stanley as Prince Edward County, county administrator.

This is great news for Stanley, Prince Edward County as well as the Town of Farmville. I have spent considerable time in Front Royal and Warren County over the past several years and have been present on several occasions in which Doug Stanley was a prominent figure. He was often the center of attention and you could sense the respect and pride others had for him. That was also evident at his final Board of Supervisors meeting, where many of his staff were there supporting him.

I met Stanley several years ago and was very impressed with his knowledge of government, knowledge of quality processes, empathy for the citizens under his care, his vision for the future and his ability to communicate. I found him to be a man of integrity and high character.

I wondered why he was not higher in government service for the commonwealth or at the federal level. I thought Warren County was fortunate to have him. Additionally, I have spent considerable time in Farmville over the past several years in connection with Longwood University and Green Front Furniture Company and think he will be an excellent fit in your community.

The citizens of Prince Edward County will benefit from his vision, ability and expertise. You have struck gold.

Robert Turner

Chesapeake