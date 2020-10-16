School board race with no candidates raises questions

Voters preparing to fill out a ballot in Cumberland County’s 4th district will encounter an issue in a school board race they may not be prepared to answer.

The 4th District Cumberland County School Board seat is on the ballot with no names no names for official candidates. Residents must write in a name if they wish to vote in that race.

Currently sitting in the 4th District School Board seat is county resident Leigh McCrea, who has served in the role since July of this year. McCrea was appointed to the board after former board member Wendy Tillet resigned from her seat in order to accept the position of Cumberland Elementary School assistant principal.

McCrea said she would like to retain her seat on the board, but was not able to obtain the 125 signatures needed to get on the ballot. She is, however, running a write-in campaign and is prepared to represent the district and serve should she be elected. It is unclear if any other candidates are running write-in campaigns for the position.

McCrea also serves on the Cumberland County Public School Safety Advisory Committee.