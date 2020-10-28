Road construction planned
Highway work requiring road/lane/structure closures planned; however, work may be delayed/canceled due to weather or other issues. Items in italics contain new/updated information. For up-to-date information, call 511 or visit www. 511Virginia.org.
DISTRICT-WIDE
ACTIVITIES:
Crews will perform various construction/ maintenance activities throughout the district using the best practices of social distancing. Activities include, but are not limited to bridge and guardrail maintenance, brush/ tree/limb cutting, surface/shoulder work, work orders, pavement messaging, mowing, boom axing, drainage repairs/work and roadside cleanup.
Work at specific locations (by county):
BUCKINGHAM COUNTY:
• Note districtwide activities.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY:
• Route 644 (600- 631) – Closed for bridge replacement until Nov. 3. Detour via 644, 631, 600 to 644.
• Note districtwide activities.
PRINCE EDWARD
COUNTY:
Note districtwide activities.
