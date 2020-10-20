October 20, 2020

Richard J. “P-Nut” Harvey, Jr.

By Staff Report

Published 12:38 pm Tuesday, October 20, 2020

A 3 lb. baby boy born at Southside Community Hospital of Farmville on May 27, 1972, known as “P-Nut”, passed away October 10, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, where he resided with his wife and 2 children. A private service will be held at Carl Eggleston Funeral Home in Farmville on October 23, 2020 at 2 p.m. Services can be viewed on Carl Eggleston Funeral Home website.

