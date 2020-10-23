Longwood presents online performance

The Longwood University Theater Department will present an online play Wednesday, Nov. 11 through Sunday, Nov. 15.

“She Kills Monsters; Virtual Realms” by Qui Nguyen can be viewed with access to the internet and a code. Codes may be obtained by calling the Longwood Box Office at (434) 395-2474 weekdays between the hours of 1:30 and 5 p.m.

The play tells the story of Agnes Evans as she leaves her childhood home in Ohio following the death of her teenage sister, Tilly. When Agnes finds Tilly’s Dungeons and Dragons notebook, however, she finds herself catapulted into a journey of discovery and action-packed adventure in the imaginary world that was her sister’s refuge.

More information about the show can be found by visiting the theater department’s blog page at blogs.longwood.edu/theatre.