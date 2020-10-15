Lancer baseball’s Blue-White World Series runs Oct. 15-17

For the finale of the program’s fall preseason training, Longwood University baseball will host its annual Blue & White World Series at Buddy Bolding Stadium Thursday through Saturday, Oct. 15-17.

The series will feature many familiar faces, as the Lancers return nine starting position players and nine pitchers from last season. First pitches for Thursday and Friday’s games are set for 5 p.m., with game three on Saturday set for 1 p.m. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the series will not be open to the public as it has been in the past.

Sophomore outfielder Cullan Wadsworth will captain a White squad that is aiming to run it back for a second straight title after sweeping the three-game series last season. Meanwhile, junior outfielder Jack Schnell will captain a Blue squad that had won four straight fall titles leading up to 2019.

The two captains squared off in the draft, with Schnell selecting returning first baseman/ pitcher Dillon Champagne with the top pick in the draft. Wadsworth countered by taking newcomer Trey Tiffany, a sophomore right-handed pitcher. The two went back and forth during the draft process, and Schnell focused on experience with his selections, as he drafted 14 returners to his squad. Wadsworth had an almost even split between returners (nine) and newcomers (10).

For Thursday, Blue’s starting pitcher was set to be right-handed freshman Andrew Potojecki, while White’s starting pitcher was set as right-handed freshman Dylan Saale.