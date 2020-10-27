Karen Elizabeth Bruce, age 82 of Cumberland, passed from this life on October 22, 2020. She is preceded in death by her husband, Charles E. Bruce, Jr. and son; Tony Bruce. She is survived by her children; Scott Berger of Richmond, Kathryn Rovinski of Prince George, David Bruce and Jennifer Worrell both of Cumberland; grandchildren, Jasmine Bruce of Henrico and Anthony Worrell of Cumberland; great grandson, Declan Hanvey of Henrico. Graveside services were held at 4 p.m. on Saturday October 24th at the Center Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Cumberland, VA. Condolences at www.hillsmanhix.com