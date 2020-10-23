Food distribution

The Farmville Police Department recently helped New Life Church of Farmville distribute Farmers to Families food boxes to local residents. From left to right are Akeem Howell, Evan Smith, Danny Smith and Rodney Morris of New Life Church along with Jeff Davis and Tim Holtz of the police department. The group went door to door offering a box of food for each family. Inside the box was fresh produce, such as eggs, milk, potatoes, apples and other items. The boxes of food can be picked up at New Life Church, 9 Mahan Road, Farmville at 11 a.m. each Saturday until Christmas.