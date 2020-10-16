Family Pharmacy offers flu shots

Farmville Family Pharmacy, a new independent pharmacy serving the community of Farmville is offering flu shots to protect families from the flu this season.

No appointment is needed to receive a flu shot at the pharmacy which is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. Flu shots are free with most insurance plans and Medicare. If no insurance is available the charge for a flu shot is between $40 and $70 depending on which shot is needed.

As COVID-19 continues to be a concerning health issue in the community, winter season maladies will be of even more significance. The annual vaccination for seasonal flu is an important part of community health. Flu vaccination is of greater importance this year due to many symptoms of COVID-19 being so similar to flu symptoms. It will be hard for people to determine whether they are sick with the flu or in fact have contracted COVID-19. Receiving a flu shot and reducing the risk of contracting the flu this winter will help to reduce the stress on our communities’ COVID-19 testing capabilities, as well as reducing the load on the health care system.