Early in-person voting ends Saturday

The last day for voters to cast early in-person ballots for the Nov. 3 general election is Saturday, Oct. 31.

All local voter registration offices will be open for a period of at least eight hours that day. Voters can contact their local General Registrar’s office for hours of operation. Information about local offices — including location, hours open and how to contact them — is available on the Virginia Department of Elections website at www.elections.virginia.gov/localGR.

Voters do not have to fill out an application to vote in person. Voters can go to their general registrar’s office or satellite voting location, show ID and cast a ballot. More information about what IDs are considered acceptable can be found at www.elections.virginia.gov/voterID.

Voters that have not returned their mail-in absentee ballots should do so as soon as possible. Absentee ballots may be returned via mail or dropped off at a voter’s general registrar’s office, satellite location or at their polling place on Election Day.

Voters with questions about in-person voting or any other aspect of the November 3 election may call the Virginia Department of Elections at (800) 552-9745, or email the department at info@elections.virginia.gov, or visit our website at www.elections.virginia.gov.Voters are also encouraged to follow us on Twitter at @vaElect, Facebook at @VirginiaELECT and Instagram at @va_election.