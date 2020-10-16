CEO of UMFS announces retirement

Greg Peters, president and CEO of United Methodist Family Services (UMFS), whose visionary leadership over the past two decades has transformed the nonprofit from a local foster care services organization to a statewide provider of some 18 social service programs for children, teens and families, announced his intention to retire, effective in April of 2021.

A 40-year veteran of UMFS, with half of that time as CEO, Peters has overseen the agency’s exponential growth, increasing UMFS’ annual budget from $9 to $32 million, augmenting staff from 60 to more than 400 (supported by over 1,100 volunteers), broadening its footprint from Central Virginia into Northern Virginia, Tidewater, Fredericksburg, Shenandoah Valley and Southside Virginia and expanding programs from three to almost 20.

“Greg Peters leaves a colossal legacy in the arena of children and family services,” Mike Giancaspro, chairman of the UMFS board said. “His bold vision and courageous spirit of innovation are matched only by his boundless energy, determination and his genuine care and compassion for the community he has served for so long. His service and leadership have been nothing short of heroic, and through it all, his greatest success is measured in the lives he has helped to transform.”

Giancaspro announced the board has named Nancy Toscano, Ph.D., LCSW, the Chief Operating Officer at UMFS for the last three years and a 13-year veteran of the agency, as the new president and CEO.