Centra offers free flu shots

Centra Southside Medical Center, Prince Edward County, and the Virginia Department of Health will be offering free flu shots in Farmville Oct. 24, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. No insurance is necessary.

The flu shots will be administered in a drive-thru clinic, located at the rear of Centra Southside Medical Center at 935 South Main Street in Farmville. Patients must be 18 years or older. The 400 flu shots will be on a first come, first serve basis. The event will take place rain or shine.

There is a 15-minute wait time after the flu vaccine is administered for observation of any potential allergic reactions.

A number of safety measures will be in place during the clinic based on CDC and VDH guidance:

• Masks will be required of all vehicle occupants to receive the flu vaccine. (Masks will be provided if you do not have one.)

• Patients must confirm they are not ill at the time of vaccination.

• Anyone who is COVID-19 positive, awaiting COVID test results or have had exposure with anyone who is COVID positive in the past 14 days please do not attend this event. Consult with a physician to receive the flu vaccine.

It is especially important to get a flu vaccine if you:

• Are pregnant or just had a baby

• Live in a nursing home or long-term care home

• Have a weakened immune system

• Have chronic medical condition (asthma, heart disease and stroke, diabetes, HIV/AIDS, cancer)

• Live with or care for someone who is more likely to have flu complications

• Are a healthcare provider

• Are 65 years of age and older

For questions or more information, please call Kerry Mossler at (434) 315-2445.