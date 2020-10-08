Barbara J. Covington, 70, lost her battle with cancer on October 3, 2020. She graduated from Averett College, Danville, with a degree in Elementary Education. Barbara taught school with Henry County, Cumberland and Powhatan school systems. She also worked as a targeted jobs tax credit consultant for VRAIN Corp to industries such as Craddock Terry Shoe Company, Holly Farms, Wamplers and others. She was a lifetime member of the Farmville United Methodist Church. A favorite hobby was designing floral arrangements and wreaths on which Barbara won many blue ribbons. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. A.W. Covington, Jr. “Bill and Bunnie”. She is survived by her many cousins; Mike and Karen Florence, Jerry Florence, William Douglas Borum, Edward and Rosa Mann, Angie Borum, William Borum, Elizabeth and Paul Saunders, Gage Whirley and Ann and Barty Bryant. Life long friends who have treated her like family, Bob Burger and Carl Kernodle. Memorial contributions may be made to the Farmville Fire Dept., Farmville United Methodist Church or the SPCA in Meherrin. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family. www.puckettfh.com.