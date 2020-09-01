VHSL delays final schedule vote

The Virginia High School League (VHSL) announced a two-week delay Monday morning, Aug. 31, in making its final decision regarding the schedule for the Fiscal Year 2021 Athletic and Academic Activities season.

The press release stated the special called Sept. 3 VHSL Executive Committee meeting to approve the “Championships + 1” schedule had been moved to Thursday, Sept. 17. The reason for the move is to give the VHSL Executive Committee and staff an additional two weeks to review and discuss feedback from membership before adopting the final schedule.

“We have received a tremendous amount of input from principals, superintendents, activity directors and coaches since the release of the Championships + 1 schedule,” VHSL Executive Director Dr. John W. “Billy” Haun said in the release. “This type of feedback from membership is critical and essential before approving a final plan.

“Moving the meeting two weeks later gives the Executive Committee and staff the necessary time to review the invaluable input we have received,” he added. “From day one, we have been committed to getting this right and getting our students participating in activities safely and responsibly.”

The VHSL previously shared the draft calendar it is considering for adoption. Following is a listing of what this calendar, if adopted, would mean for a leading sport in each athletic season.

For fall sports, the draft calendar lists football in spring 2021 as featuring a six-game regular season. The first practice would be allowed Feb. 4 and the first game would be allowed Feb. 22. Region tournament periods would start April 7 with a completion deadline of April 17. The VHSL state semifinals would take place April 24, with the state championship games following May 1.

For winter sports, the draft calendar lists boys and girls basketball regular seasons as being composed of 14 games. The first practice will be allowed Dec. 7, the first game will be allowed Dec. 21, the regional tournament period start date will be Feb. 8 with a completion deadline of Feb. 13; state semifinals will be Feb. 16; and state finals will be Feb. 20.

For spring sports, the draft calendar lists baseball and softball regular seasons as being composed of 12 games. The first practice will be allowed April 12; the first game will be allowed April 26; the regional tourney period start date will be June 14 with a completion deadline of June 19; state semifinals will be June 22; and state finals will be June 26.