Updated – 15 injured in buggy crash

The Virginia State Police (VSP) are reporting the Amish buggy involved in a two-vehicle accident Sunday, Sept. 6, in Buckingham County was struck from behind by a car. The car’s driver has been charged with reckless driving.

The crash occurred at 7:53 a.m. on Route 15, less than a mile south of Route 617.

“An Amish horse-drawn buggy that was pulling a wagon was traveling north on Route 15 when it was struck from behind by a 2005 Chevrolet Cobalt,” VSP Public Relations Director Corinne N. Geller said in a press release.

The buggy and wagon had a total of 15 occupants, she noted. The operator of the buggy, John Yoder, 33, of Dillwyn, was partially ejected and was transported for treatment of minor injuries.

“The remaining 14 passengers were all transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of minor injuries,” Geller stated. “Their ages ranged from 35 years of age to 5 months old.”

The release stated the driver of the Chevrolet, Preston B. Allen, 24, of Dillwyn, was not injured in the crash. He was wearing a seat belt.

“Allen was charged with reckless driving,” Geller said.