The miracle of the Lord’s mercies

“It is of the Lord’s mercies that we are not consumed, because his compassions fail not. They are new every morning: great is thy faithfulness.” Lam. 3:22, 23 KJV

Recently I heard the sound of what appeared to be a vehicle collision on the main thoroughfare a short distance from where I live. And sure enough, it was a terrible two-vehicle accident. A pickup truck was completely upside down and the cab smashed, totally smashed. I screamed, “Lord have mercy!” However, I discovered that the driver of that truck was one of the people walking around with others looking at the wreckage. What a miracle! God’s mercy was at work.

I have found that the term “mercy” is one of endearment to the people of God, in that it is called upon and used in many situations of extreme want, need and certainly danger. It is also included in many of our prayers whereby we petition the Lord’s mercy to be upon others and ourselves. Sometimes just the word “mercy” is spoken as a spontaneous utterance when matters have escalated beyond our control or danger hangs in the balance. Then of course, there are those times when egregious situations have seemingly overtaken the journey and one is at wits-end and the immediate response for the moment in time is “Lord have mercy.” Also, “mercy” is used in another context when sometimes it seems that the four walls are closing in and we find ourselves at the mercy of others whom will not find the avenue of reason or restraint and it is mercy that is needed at that moment in time; so much so, that it otherwise could be a consuming moment and would undoubtedly be life changing and maybe not for the good.

With that said, these verses in Lamentations reminds us the reason that we survive many challenges and tense moments in life’s journey whereby the darkness of potential doom stares us down, is because of his mercies and also the fact that we are not consumed. In other words, when our testimonial is that “it could have been the other way” we can rejoice in the fact that it was only the miracle of the Lord’s mercies was the enabler for the situation at hand.

Moreover, his mercies have a built-in safeguard which is his compassions, which fail not. What good news to reflect upon in this season of continued anxiety and uncertainty to know that these mercies of the almighty are new every morning.

Thus, I asked of you, take a moment to reflect upon how the miracle of His mercies have blessed you along the journey. Remember, they are new every morning and his compassion fail not. And, do not forget, “the greatness of his faithfulness!” Lord, have mercy.

REV. DR. JAMES TAYLOR, III is pastor of Jericho Baptist Church in Farmville. His email address is jht3@verizon.net.