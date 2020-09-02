Thanks for Early article
To The Editor:
Thank you, Alexa Massey, for the article, “Coming to terms with the past.” I’m grateful for the perspective of a Confederate general’s ancestor. I find that looking more deeply into commonly held opinions often leads to new understanding and decisions.
We surely will be stronger when we stand united in our United States of America.
Kenda Hanuman
Buckingham
