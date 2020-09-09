Suspects surrender after search

Two suspects who had eluded a joint search effort in Farmville by area law enforcement agencies Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 9, turned themselves in shortly after 5:30 p.m.

“Couldn’t hide any longer,” Farmville Police Chief Andy Ellington said. “They walked out right there at Piedmont (Regional) Jail.”

Farmville Police Department (FPD) reported the suspects are Chris Roberts, 49, of Canton, Georgia, and Kayla Shell, 29, of Seneca, South Carolina.

The suspects are wanted in North Carolina and were considered to be armed and dangerous, according to a report, but after they surrendered, Ellington confirmed they were not armed. They were in Farmville as a result of a car chase coming from Nottoway County.

Ellington noted that after processing at the police department, Roberts and

Shell would be held in custody at Piedmont Regional Jail.

FPD and three other agencies had searched for the suspects, but were unable to find them as of late afternoon that day. The search was taking place near the end of Industrial Park Road in Farmville.

“We didn’t have any luck,” Farmville Police Chief Andy Ellington said just after 4:45 p.m. Wednesday. “We just terminated the search at this time. Weather is not cooperating with us.”

Aiding Farmville police in the search Wednesday were Virginia State Police, Longwood University Police Department and Buckingham County Sheriff’s Office.

“We had K-9s from the state police come in and help with the search,” Ellington said.