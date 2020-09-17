September 17, 2020

  • 66°

POW/MIA Day commemoration program set

By Staff Report

Published 2:42 pm Thursday, September 17, 2020

The Thomas Hardy Graham Post 7059 Veterans of Foreign Wars and Auxiliary will conduct a brief, dignified program commemorating POW/MIA Day on Friday, Sept. 18, at 11 a.m. on the lawn of the Prince Edward County Courthouse, located at 124 N. Main Street in Farmville. The public is invited to attend.

Print Article

  • Latest Local News

  • Calendar of Events

  • Special Sections

    More Special Sections