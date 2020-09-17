POW/MIA Day commemoration program set
The Thomas Hardy Graham Post 7059 Veterans of Foreign Wars and Auxiliary will conduct a brief, dignified program commemorating POW/MIA Day on Friday, Sept. 18, at 11 a.m. on the lawn of the Prince Edward County Courthouse, located at 124 N. Main Street in Farmville. The public is invited to attend.
You Might Like
College cases double in a week
Total college COVID-19 cases more than doubled in the area over the last week, with Longwood University experiencing it’s highest... read more